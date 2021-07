Boxing

Boxing, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Reyes Pla is exhibited and sends to the canvas to silver in Rio 2016

Reyes Pla defeated Kazakh Vassiliy Levit in the second round by KO, qualifying the Spanish boxer for the quarterfinals. Emmanuel received a header that opened a small wound at the end of the first round, and answered the Olympic runner-up in Rio 2016 in the second shot.

00:00:50, 36 minutes ago