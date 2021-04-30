Boxing: Official: Floyd Mayweather fight Logan Paul in June in Miami

Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather, on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Total agreement for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Through social media, Mayweather Promotions announced Tuesday afternoon that the fight will take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

After several months of talking and telling after the cancellation of the first date, the fight will finally take place, which will carry the title of Bragging rights.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed!

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock Sunday, June 6th # MayweatherPaul # BraggingRightspic.twitter.com / GLa0S9gWQl ? Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

The fight had originally been scheduled for February 20, but it was canceled less than a month from the date due to “various problems around Floyd,” according to Paul at the time.

it’s finally official … fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC ? Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

Mayweather hasn’t fought since he fought Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017, while Paul lost his only match as a professional, by split decision against Olajide William Olatunji on September 9, 2019.