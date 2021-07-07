Boxing News magazine, fed up with so many world belts

Magazine Boxing News has taken the first step. The longest running boxing publication, born in 1909 in the United Kingdom, has decided that enough of trying to destroy boxing from within, has made a drastic decision.

In his own words, “The world champions system has never been so convulsive in our one hundred and twelve years of history, that’s why we stopped supporting it”.

They explain from the publication that there are weight categories in which, among the four main organisms (WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA) there are seven world champions; Especially bloody is the case of the WBA, dubbed by some Brits Worst (Worst) Boxing Association, which has just turned one hundred years in the most shameful moment in its history, which has no less than five “world title” boxers in some division.

They also comment that the fact of being a champion in an organization makes the other three not include you among the best of their lists is a real nonsense, among many other interesting arguments.

The magazine does not exclude that some boxers, regardless of their belts, who have really proven themselves to be the best in their respective divisions may be called from their lines “world champion”. Thus, instead of those four organizations of questionable practices, Boxing News will incorporate the lists of Transnational Boxing Rankings, an independent body made up of a good number of professionals from all over the world, among which is our colleague Jorge Lera, the ranking of the prestigious magazine The Ring and the collaboration of Boxrec.

Finally, this head dean, aware that a grain of sand does not make a desert, encourages other media in the boxing world to do the same, ignore these belts that are often reached without sufficient sporting merits and yes with a dispatch work and currency movement in the right direction.

The Boxing News editorial article explaining its new policy on world titles can be read here in English.