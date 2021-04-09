Boxing: Mike Tyson reveals his plans for 2021: fights against Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis … and Tyson Fury!

Mike Tyson wants to challenge Tyson Fury this year.

In 2020, 15 years after his last fight, Mike tyson He returned to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr. ‘Iron Mike’ looked great and by 2021 he has plans to fight three more times.

On his Hotboxin ‘podcast, Tyson revealed that he wants to have rematches against other storied boxers and challenge one of the greatest exponents of heavyweights today, the British Tyson Fury.

“I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year. I want to fight both this year. I also want an exhibition with Tyson Fury,” stated Mike Tyson.

The schedule would seem to play against to face the current champion, since Fury has signed a two-fight contract against Anthony Joshua

Tyson’s plan, as revealed in Canelo’s visit to his podcast, is to fight in May, although there is no date or rival yet for the fight.

If Tyson gets his dream fights, it would be the last time he would step into the ring. “If I get that, If I can get those fights against both of them (Lewis and Holyfield), I’ll say, ‘That’s all, I’m going to live my life.’

During your professional career, Mike Tyson fought Holyfield twice, falling into both, including the controversial ear bite fight. Before Lewis he also fell in one of the best fights of all times.

The fight between Tyson and Jones Jr. was a commercial success, with 1.6 million purchases in pay-per-view., so the monetary appeal would be there to carry out these fights. Evander Holyfield at the time already challenged Tyson to return to the ring for the trilogy.