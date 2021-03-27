Boxing: Mike Tyson rejects a juicy offer to make the trilogy against Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson rejects a millionaire proposal and does not fight Evander Holyfield. AP

Hopes to see a third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have collapsed. ‘Iron Mike’ recently turned down a $ 25 million proposal to carry out the combat at the end of May.

According to the team of ‘The Real Deal’, Tyson refused to participate in the last months, so they have commented that the chances of seeing a confrontation between the two are down.

In the beginning, it was planned that the duel will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on May 29 and with a capacity of up to 65,000 spectators. However, the ‘Iron Mike’ group never granted the facilities to carry out the negotiations.

“We were negotiating in good faith the entire time and It seems that we end up wasting our time. We thought the deal was closed but it all went down when Tyson’s people declined all offers “; Holyfield’s agent, Kris Lawrence, stated in a statement.

The writing also points out that the demands of the environment of ‘Iron Mike’ were “excessive” and that they were always far from the first verbal agreement that both legends sustained of boxing. For his part, Tyson still has plans to return to the ring this year; But after declining the option of the trilogy, it is still unknown who are the options that are on the mind of the former heavyweight champion.