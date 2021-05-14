Boxing: Mike Tyson predicts Floyd Mayweather beating Logan Paul

Mike Tyson thinks Floyd is going to finish off Logan Paul.

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is still giving what to talk about and many boxers have given their prediction for the exhibition on June 6, including Mike Tyson who didn’t give the YouTuber a chance.

The American fighter was interviewed by TMZ and they questioned him if Logan would have the option to beat Floyd, to which the boxing legend responded with a resounding no. “No, they will hit him a lot”,

Although he didn’t want to talk much, he also denied having any interest in facing any of the brothers after their fight with Lennox Lewis.