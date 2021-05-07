Boxing: Mike Tyson predicts Canelo to beat Saunders by KO

Tyson believes that Canelo will knock out Saunders. AP / Getty Images / Reuters

Canelo lvarez returns to the ring on saturday, when he faces Billy Joe Saunders to unify the super middleweight titles of the WBC, WBA and WBC.

Considered the best pound for pound of the moment, Canelo seeks to finish the undefeated of Sauders (30-0), a boxer who is little recognized.

“Billy Joe is a better fighter than people think”Shakur Stevenson commented on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin ‘podcast. “But I don’t think I can beat Canelo.”

‘Iron Mike’ not only shares the Mexican’s favoritism, but sees an end on the fast track.

“He’d be knocked out at the time, he’s already knocked out, I swear. He’s knocked out.”Tyson stated after watching one of Saunders’s fights.

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s manager, recognizes that he is a dangerous rival, but that he has weaknesses.

“Saunders has to fight like he always fights, throwing punches to win rounds, but we’re going to do everything we can to avoid it. He fights very well for the first six rounds, but after that, his physical condition declined. That’s when Sal begins to act, and we will see that in the fight and more if we start pressing from the beginning. The match will not be decided by the judges. “