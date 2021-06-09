Boxing: Mike Tyson: “Mayweather should fight Pacquiao, not Logan Paul”

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

The fight between Floyd mayweather Y Logan paul It is leaving reactions of all kinds, although most professionals or ex-boxers, as well as many amateurs, did not understand very well the kind of show that ‘Money’ and YouTuber Paul put on. The latter, despite everything, can boast of having stood eight rounds against what is considered the best ever (TBE).

But overall, the public expected more action from the two contenders, and even that it occurred a KO, well it was the only way to beatsince there were no judges. Obviously, no commission got involved in a fight in which boxers don’t even belong to the same category, but the fact is that it was a combat that did not serve to amuse the followers of the noble art, perhaps those of the ‘influencer’. It was just that Ali vs. Antonio Inoki, where the Japanese public started throwing everything into the ring when the fight was over.

Now comes the moment of criticism for a show that does not match much with the world of boxing, because it does not follow the protocols and in this case it did not even reach the level of a sparring session. Mike Tyson, for example, has been very clear with Mayweather.

“I think Floyd should stay in the game, but I don’t think he should fight a fucking cruiserweight. I think he should keep fighting boys of his own weight. What the hell is he doing? Fight Pacquiao again or something if he wants to be in shape, “said ‘Iron Mike’, who last year fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones, in which the KO was prohibited.

“Come to think of it now, Floyd should have made Paul lose a lot of weight. I was surprised he didn’t. Someone smart would have made him suffer, starved him to death. I think the weight made it harder than Floyd did. anticipate, “Tyson confessed to Zab Judah during an interview on Instagram.

Who was the youngest heavyweight world champion in history, continued with his arguments: “I was boxing at cruiserweight? How do you train for this? I think when Logan caught up with him, he did a little bit of damage to him. because he’s not a 160 pound guy. We are talking about 190, a heavyweight. Mayweather can learn from this, “said Tyson, who insisted with Pac-Man: “I think he would make more money if he fought Pacquiao again. Floyd didn’t even make the guy chase him. The normal thing is that the ‘big man’ chases him and it was not like that. He needs to fight someone else from his division. ”

Of course it was unique was also what Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, wrote on social networks “It is crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just won 20 million dollars in a boxing exhibition. are we doing wrong? “

UFC President Dana White was also critical: “It’s exactly what boxing has always been. You build buzz around a fight where you say ‘oh this is going to be exciting,’ and then you watch it and turn the TV off thinking you’ve lost a night. and that you should have gone out to do something else. I don’t want people to feel like that when they turn off the television after watching the UFC, “White told UFC Arabia.

Perhaps the most curious reaction was George Foreman, a legend. The oldest heavyweight champion told USA Today: “There is something really entertaining about that boy [Logan Paul], and I don’t know where it will go from now on. But I saw the fight excited. And look, I’m an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time world heavyweight champion, and I didn’t miss a second. I was afraid to get up and stop looking for a minute. It was an exciting night for me, and I wasn’t expecting it. “.

Big George, explained the reason for his interest: “Some boys said: ‘I stopped watching.’ I could not because I thought that at any moment Mayweather could knock out and then the boy started jumping at Floyd using his jab and dominating. He didn’t have the experience Mayweather had, but he dominated with his size. I’m enjoying these kinds of entertainment fights because they deliver on that. ”