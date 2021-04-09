Boxing: Mike Tyson criticizes Canelo for choosing his rivals

Tyson lashed out at Canelo. Instagram @caneloteam

The boxing legend, Mike tyson, spoke about the Mexican Sal “Canelo” lvarez and said that He must stop fighting boxers who are not up to him to take on challenging contenders.

On the HotBoxing expres podcast: “Canelo must stop choosing his rivals. He needs to be with (Jermall and Jermell) Charlo, fight with both of them or with (David) Benavidez. ”

In addition to emphasizing the three fighters he said, he believes this will provide a better show for future fights in Guadalajara. “I want to see him fight the brothers and then Benavidez. If it was him, fight at least four times a year. The fight with Jermall will be excellent, Canelo is a very strong boxer, but for sure there will be a show, “assured Iron Mike.

Canelo was criticized forr his last fight against Anvi Yildirim on February 27 after in three rounds the fight was over and they gave the Mexican victory over the Turk.