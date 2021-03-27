Boxing: Mike Tyson confirms trilogy against Evander Holyfield: “The fight has begun”

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will meet for the third time. AP

One of the Boxing’s greatest rivalries live out their trilogy. Mike Tyson confirmed that fight Evander Holyfield on May 29 after several months of negotiations.

The former champion will have his second fight after what happened last year when he met Roy Jones Jr. after a 15-year absence, but now the most anticipated combat is almost official.

“I just want everyone to know that the fight has started between Holyfield and me. Holyfield is a humble man, yes, he is a man of God, but I am a man of God. Listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29 “, Tyson said on an Instagram Live with Haute Living magazine.

Tyson’s confirmation comes amidst the confusion, since two days before the Holyfield team had said that everything was canceled, because a figure of $ 25 million had been rejected.

“We were negotiating in good faith the whole time and we seem to be wasting our time, “Kris Lawrence had said.

Holyfield won the WBA world heavyweight title winning with an 11th round stoppage at the MGM Grand in November 1996. Tyson got his rematch just over seven months later at the same venue. With Holyfield once again looking dominant, ‘Iron Mike’ bit his ear of his opponent in the third round, leading to a DQ.