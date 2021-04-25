Boxing: Mexican Erika Cruz defeats Jelena Mrdjenovich and is the new world champion

Erika Cruz is the new WBA featherweight world champion.

Mexico sleeps tonight with one more world boxing championship after Erika Cruz would ring the bell in New York to defeat Jelena Mrdjenovich by technical decision. and become a new featherweight champion of the WBA.

The rival fighter of the Mexican suffered a strong cut on her face that prevented her from continuing in the fight and the fight had to be stopped in the seventh round and judges John Basile (70-63), Glenn Feldman (70-63) and Robin Taylor (70-63) gave her the winner.

East It is the 12th win in a row for Cruz, who has only lost once as a professional boxer. and now he already boasts a world championship on his waist.