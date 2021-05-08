Boxing: McGregor Explodes Against Mayweather After His Jake Incident Paul: What the hell is he doing? It is shameful”

Conor McGregor.

After the incident they starred in Miami Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, where there were even blows, Conor mcgregor He sent the boxer a message of disapproval through social networks.

“Hears, Leonard ellerbeWhat the hell is Floyd doing? The kid snuggled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd keeps running around acting like the tough guy. The kid just pulled this mess out of a situation where Floyd is out of the drain for him. He should thank you. It is shameful! Pro to pro is shameful“wrote the Irishman on his Instagram account.

And he added: “He won’t scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was already canceled once. The world is seeing this on Twitter. I’d fight a decent average pro and command 20m up, but it’s this shit. Whichever way you do it, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off, mate. Bang the head! “.

McGregor disagrees that Mayweather, with whom he has a great rivalry, is fighting Logan Paul, who has little experience. So he did not hesitate to position himself in favor of the youtuber, after his first controversy.

The fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul is set for next Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.