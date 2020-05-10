Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather, who is now 43 years old, continues to focus on his new coach facet although he admits that he keeps going to pound himself at the gym. ‘Money’ has wanted to settle any speculation about a possible return that he himself announced last year, but he wanted to make it clear that only come back if there is a good business opportunity, and not to expose yourself to young people.

“I’m not going to fight Adrien Broner, it’s just rumors”, He stressed to Fight Hype about the possible duel against who was his protégé, which has been discussed in recent days. “I’m retired. I’m done with boxing, but if I go to the gym it’s because it doesn’t hurt to keep fit. Now what I do is train others and have fun, “added the undefeated former champion.

Mind you, Mayweather made it clear that he is not willing to give up a good payday that includes a low risk fight, like the ones that McGregor or Nasukawa, in which he starts with a clear advantage. “I don’t want to end up like my uncle or like many other boxers who don’t know when to quit. You have to be smart and do like McGregor and like me “, Floyd explained, which argued: “I couldn’t beat myself but I fought to be the MMA fighter who had earned the most money. I would do it again because it’s entertainment and it’s business. ”

At this point, the American said: “Again I say it: ‘I am not going to fight boxers. With none. I enjoy being retired.’ But if I see the opportunity to entertain, have fun and win 600 million, why not? “, express. “If I have to go back, it will be to face someone with a country behind me. It will have to be worth it, I will not come back to wear myself out against young fighters,” he added. In fact, in March, ‘Pretty Boy’ had already commented that he was interested in getting into the ring Khabib or McGregor, and pointed to that astronomical figure of 600 million.

