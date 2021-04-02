Boxing: Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring to face Terence Crawford

Manny Pacquiao will fight Terence Crawford in June. Getty Images

The return of Manny Pacquiao to the ring this 2021 could be close and although many possible rivals have come out, the chosen one will be Terence Crawford with whom he will be in negotiations to face him on June 5.

According to information from ESPN, the Filipino fighter will be willing to step into the ring after two years of absence in a pay-per-view fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pacquiao’s last fight defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA title, but the association put him as a champion on hiatus.

“The discussions have been going on for a long time. And although the fight is not close to being finalized yet, if it does take place, Abu Dhabi it is the target location and June 5 is the target date, “the Top Rank spokesman said.

Crawford last fought in November, knocking out Kell Brook, being his eighth consecutive victory by way of knockout.