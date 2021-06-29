Boxing: Manny Pacquiao responds to Mayweather: “If I fought for money, I would pick any weak fighter and not a real one.”

Manny Pacquiao charges hard against Floyd Mayweather. ap

Manny Pacquiao is ready to return to the ring against Errol Spence in August, a fight that he described as important to him since he wants to stay at the top of boxing and took the opportunity to charge against Floyd Mayweather and his comments on his return.

Money spoke after his fight with Logan Paul and asserted that Pacman was back in the ring because I needed money, something that the former champion totally denied and charged against him saying that he does not accept any fighter.

“I’m not like other guys who are in this just for the money. Some other fighters challenge non-boxers just to get paid. I want to fight. I want to challenge the best, “Pacquiao said in Filipino on Power & Play.

This is a real fight. I fight because this is my passion. I love to beat undefeated fighters and bring honor to my country. “

The Filipino boxer did not keep anything and He mentioned that unlike Money he faces an undefeated fighter because he wants real fights and to bring honor to his country.

“If I am fighting for the money, then I would have chosen a bush to fight. Why would I try to fight an undefeated fighter if I’m chasing the paycheck? This is a real fight. I fight because this is my passion. I love beating undefeated fighters and bringing honor to my country. “

The fight against Errol will be the first in two years for Pacman since defeating Thurman in July 2019 to retain the WBA welterweight title, and although they chose to face Spence they also had their sights on the WBA champion. WBO Terence Crawford and Mikey Garca.

I chose between Terence Crawford, Errol Spence and Mikey Garcia. Then we made the decision to fight Errol. But I thought a fight with Crawford would be good too, since he’s undefeated too. “

Finally, he was questioned if this would be his final fight, Paquiao said he wasn’t sure when he was going to put the gloves down.

“It’s hard to tell right now. It could be, but there could also be more fights after this. I take it one at a time. We cannot predict the future. “