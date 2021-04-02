Boxing: Manny Pacquiao remembers his win against De La Hoya and … does he raise his hand to face him on his return?

Pacquiao is stung by Oscar de la Hoya’s crest. AP

After Óscar de la Hoya will announce his return to the ring to celebrate the 4th of July, the last boxer he faced as a professional, Manny Pacquiao, posted a video on his Twitter account.

Pacman, who lives the end of his career, remembered the victory against the North American Olympian, whom he defeated on December 6, 2008 at the MGM Grand from Las Vegas, Nevada, winking to face him on his return.

pic.twitter.com/CEAM6XL3XP ? Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) March 26, 2021

De La Hoya ended his career with a professional record of 39 wins and six losses, while Pacquiao has 62 wins, two draws and seven losses, the last against Jeff Horn in 2017.

The Filipino has not entered the ring since July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena, dedicating time to his career as a politician.