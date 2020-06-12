By low blows, the former world champion Jessie ‘Dangerous’ Magdaleno defeated the Dominican Yenifel Vicente on Thursday night by way of disqualification in the last episode of the 10 agreed in the Superfeather division, in the main event of the card no audience Top Rank mounted at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Magdaleno (28-1, 18 Ko’s) knocked Vicente down in the first and fifth episodes (36-5-2, 28 Ko’s) with two counterattacks, and the Dominican started with problems because they deducted three points for low blows in the Round four and then one more was taken from him towards the end of the battle, so his chances of victory were definitely less. However, he did not understand the message and in his desperation to look for the knockout, he gave another low blow in the tenth and there the referee Robert Byrd ended the fight at 1:38 minutes.

The fight that was stolen the night was the one that the Californians Adam ‘Bluenose’ López and Luis ‘Louie’ Coria carried out for the NABF Feather title, since they crossed shrapnel from the first bell and closed very hard in search of victory, which It was for López by majority decision with ratings of 96-94, 95-95 and 96-94.

López (14-2, 6 Ko’s) finally stayed as champion, but Coria (12-3, 7 Ko’s) showed that he has talent to compete at the highest level. Adam was reunited with the victory after falling last November to the Mexican Óscar Valdez, although he was scared by having sent him to the canvas in the first episode until falling by knockout in the seventh.

In other combinations, undefeated Eric Mondragón and Mike Sánchez offered tremendous combat and ended tied after four episodes in Lightweight, while Gabriel Muratalla validated the predictions by knocking out the Texan Fernando Robles in the first episode agreed in Gallo weight four rounds.