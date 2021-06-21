Boxing: Logan Paul: “You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old.”

After his exhibition match against Floyd mayweather, the YouTuber and aspiring boxer Logan Paul feels like continuing his sports show business, and now he points to another of the greats in the history of quadrilaterals: Mike tyson.

During the last episode of his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Logan talked about his future in the boxing industry with his brother, Jake Paul, and the name ‘Iron Mike’ came up.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer brought it up and said, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off. You have no chance “. Logan continued: “Brother, literally, After what I’ve been through, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Brother, it’s old, old “.

The fact is that the YouTuber had said during a press conference before the fight with Mayweather, that he had a list of everyone who said that Floyd embarrassed him, which included Mike Tyson. Obviously, being an exhibition match that even lacked judges, the fight was not serious. In spite of everything, Paul insists on making believe that it was a one hundred percent real fight.

“They’re all screwed. Mike Tyson’s on it. I love Mike, but he’s on it. He told me on my own podcast, ‘Floyd’s going to kick your ass.’ And Floyd’s not kicking my ass, Mike.”Logan Paul expressed.

The former world champion ended up getting involved and even agreed with young Paul: “I’m proud of you. You kicked his ass [a Mayweather], I was wrong. Everyone talks about you, you are the man. You caught it with your blows “.