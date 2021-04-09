Boxing: Logan Paul says a fight against Jake Paul would be the greatest of all time

Logan Paul wants to face Jake for the highest grossing fight ever. Getty Images

Logan Paul is still waiting to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight that until moment has no fixed date after being postponed, but as he does so, he continues to leave several controversial statements.

This time I didn’t talk about Floyd, But he did make it clear that his foray into boxing has made him a showman that anyone wants to see and even assured that, if they face his brother Jake, it would be the most watched fight of all time.

“I’m a showman, so is Jake, and we had a little rivalry on YouTube It has never been equaled and I don’t think it ever will be. And I think we can probably do a similar wave if Jake and I once quarreled with each other “, he told Access in an interview.

Paul asserted that if at any time he presents the opportunity would be the highest grossing fight in history.

“I will go ahead and say that Logan Paul versus Jake Paul will be one of the combat sporting events of biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view of all time. “

Believe it or not, Jake has made it clear that his brother is not a real boxer and when his match was announced against Mayweather assured that he could not beat him.