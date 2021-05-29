Boxing: Logan Paul prepares to beat Mayweather: “The world will stop, it will be the biggest surprise in boxing history”

Logan Paul talks about his fight with Floyd Mayweather. Getty Images

Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather on June 6 in Miami, in a fight that the YouTuber believes that ‘Money’ is not taking seriously, which could lead to the biggest surprise in the history of the sport.

Paul believes he has an advantage in height, weight and reach, which makes it dangerous for a ‘grandpa’ as Mayweather. “I’m three pesos up, it’s dangerous for him. Imagine that he knows how to box, that he beats professionals in sparring. Floyd is preparing for no one. The world will stop, it will be the biggest surprise in boxing history and, if I lose, nothing happens and life goes on “, reveled on ESPN’s First Take.

Many criticisms have been received by youtubers in the boxing community for not reaching that fight in a traditional way, something that Logan understands. “I am quite sensitized and I understand them. It is not ‘fair’, we do not rise in the rankings or earn the right to fight him in the typical sense, but on the other hand we work hard to have the possibility. “

“There is something of the primitive nature of sport, two people enter a ring and hit to see who is the best, is something that excites me. He did it before YouTube, he wrestled in high school. I love the UFC and contact sports. We’re modern gladiators, it’s the coolest thing in the world for me. “

“Nobody knows more about us than we do. Nobody can upset the other more than Jake me and vice versa. It could be one of the most important sporting events in history. You could laugh now, but in a couple of years, if we keep winning? “

“At some point I will, no doubt. Fighting a striker soon is what I can say now. Professional boxers fight tomato cans to get KO and add to their CV. Jake fought three athletes who should know and I think he should take his time, he shouldn’t listen to anyone about whom to fight. “