Boxing: Logan Paul insists on his fight with Floyd Mayweather: “I signed a shitty 50-page contract”

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather s are going to face off.

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul remains an enigma for boxing fans, but as rumors grow, it is the YouTuber himself who confirms their confrontation thanks to the fact that he has signed a contract

The expected return of Money was going to take place on February 20, but as the date approached, it was canceled and they looked for a better place and day for the exhibition fight to take place, which was aimed to be in Japan.

Logan spoke in his podcast ‘Impaulsive’ The Maverick revealed that their fight will take place and even said that signed a contract of more than 50 sheets, which is impossible to avoid.

“It’s happening, he (Mayweather) promised me and said so publicly. Shit is happening and the contract is signed. A 50-page contract is signed, like waiting for the dates. “

Although the day is not yet confirmed, the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight can be expected to be made in America thanks to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in several states.