Boxing: Logan Paul calls for rematch against Floyd Mayweather: “I’m sure I will knock him out”

Logan Paul messages Mayweather to arrange a rematch. @ShowtimeBoxing

After his exhibition match in Miami, Logan Paul thinks about repeating the sales success with Foyd Mayweather. The youtuber recently expressed the desire to measure himself in a rematch against ‘Money’.

“Let me tell you something, If I fight Floyd again, I promise I’ll knock him out. I promise. Let me ask you what would you rather see, Jake Paul versus Floyd, or me versus Floyd again? I loved the opportunity, I would love to run it again sometime “; mention for TMZ Sports.

The social media celebrity also stated that had he had a longer fight against Mayweather, it would have been possible to send him to the mat: “I got it at the end of the eighth round, I was breathing hard, I was coming to life. I thought ‘it’s going to be a 10-12 round fight. We recover, and this time I finish it. ‘”

Regarding the plans of ‘Money’ He has not yet decided whether to return to an exhibition match for the second half of the year. However, he also has a chance on the radar to settle his differences with Jake in a match after ‘Probelm Child’ meets Tyron Woodley.