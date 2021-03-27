Boxing: Lee Noble, 33, Dies After Fighting Cancer and Terminal Brain Tumor

Lee Noble

British boxer Lee Noble, 33, passed away last Sunday after seven years of fighting cancer.. A story that moved the world, since he first fought against leukemia and, the last two, against a terminal brain tumor.

Through his social networks, the British narrated his daily fight against the disease.

posting this picture at my weakest and frailest my but most optimistic In one year when this appears on my timeline I will take a photo to show u all what positivity can do keep praying 4 me if this helps one fellow cancer fighter through a bad day then im happy # beatingcancerpic.twitter.com / B81GeJSVRb ? lee noble (@nobleboxer) January 30, 2018

Mauricio Sulaimn, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), I sent him the belt that he gives to all his world champions and named him ‘honorary champion’ for his ‘bravery and courage’ in the fight against cancer. “This has really encouraged me,” said the Briton then.

The world of boxing is mourning his passing today. Eddie hearn, well-known promoter, has regretted the news. “I am very saddened by the news of Lee Noble’s passing. Lee fought his illness with great courage for many years and my thoughts and those of everyone at Matchroom are with him and his family. He is at peace now, “he stated.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Lee Noble. Lee fought his illness so bravely for many Years and my thoughts and everyone at Matchroom are with him and his family. At peace now ? Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 21, 2021

Lee Noble (record of 20-24-3) made it public on February 11, 2019 that his cancer had reproduced. In 2014, at age 26, you were diagnosed with leukemia, a disease he has battled with ever since. After fighting Kiril Psonko in October of that year, whom he beat on points, he went to the hospital to treat some pain. At first the doctors thought it was an injury shoulder or arthritis, but they ran a series of tests that concluded that he had leukemia. “I had three years of treatment, did everything (including one with stem cells), and then came back. It’s been really depressing not being able to fight again because all I’ve done since I was 18 is box.“He told worldboxingnews in April of that same year.” Boxing has given me a lot, it has paid my bills, but suddenly I have cancer and they have taken everything from me, “he acknowledged.

Boxing has given me a lot, but suddenly I have cancer and they have taken everything from me

Lee Noble, boxer

But even more unfortunately two years ago he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. In August of last year it became known that Noble would stop receiving treatment for his illness.

The pgil Conrad cummings was another of those who wanted to remember Lee after his death: “I am saddened by the news of the death of boxer Lee Noble, who was only 33 years old. Very sad. RIP champion.”