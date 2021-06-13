Boxing: Lamar Odom knocks out Aaron Carter in uneven, surreal boxing match

Boxing The former NBA player knocked out the singer with a strong impact in the face in the second round

Lamar Odom, twice NBA champion and one of the most controversial characters in the sport in recent decades, has returned to claim the light of the spotlights of today although this time it has nothing to do with his extra-sports problems.

Whoever it was Best Sixth Man in the NBA in 2011 announced last January that his next professional adventure was to get in the ring to face Aaron Carter, singer and brother of former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, in a boxing match.

A fight, organized by the promoter Celebrity Boxing and held at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, that ended in the second round when 41-year-old Odom released his left hand and his fist impacted the singer’s face., which fell to the ground giving the victory by KO to the former Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Heat and Baskonia player, among others.

Lamar Odom continues to recover parts of a life that was about to be cut short in because of an overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. An episode in which he was on the verge of death – he suffered several brain accidents and up to six cardiac arrests – and that led him to stand up and end a lifetime of addictions.