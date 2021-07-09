Boxing: La Fury vs. WIlder III in limbo over coronavirus

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be postponed.

The coronavirus continues to complicate the world of sports. The same day that the International Olympic Committee announced that the Olympic Games will be held without fans, it was reported that one of the biggest boxing fights of the year could be postponed by Covid-19.

According to information from ESPN, there is a coronavirus outbreak in Fury’s camp, affecting the third fight between the ‘Gypsy King’ and Deontay Wilder.

There is no official statement in this regard, but the match is scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas, so Fury’s preparation would be compromised, leading to the reprogramming the combat, with September as a likely date.

“We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed date,” declared promoter Top Rank to ESPN.

The trilogue between Fury and Wilder has had many complications, since originally the ‘Gypsy King’ was going to face Anthony Joshua, but by a judicial decision the third fight was ordered, canceling the duel between the British, which left a war of declarations of the three sides.

The first fight between Fury and Wilder ended in tie in December 2018, with the British winning the rematch in February 2020, in which it was the last fight for both boxers.