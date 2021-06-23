Boxing: Khabib Nurmagomedov does not close the doors to a fight against Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not end by closing the door to boxing. Instagram: Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov He has not made any attempt to return to the octagon since he retired, although proposals have not been lacking both from the UFC and from the world of boxing, where he has been linked to Floyd mayweather. The Russian, from Kazakhstan, has offered his insight into the exhibition match between ‘Money’ and internet celebrity Logan Paul.

For this fight, Floyd made 100 million, while Paul made 20. This said ‘The Eagle’: “What can I say? They went out and made money. It is purely a business matter, the event did not have any competitive aspect “Nurmagomedov pointed out, adding: “Old Mayweather came out, came in and made money. What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? Should I tell them not to make money and not to fight? They put on a show and took tens of millions “; he told the Mirror.

Few dates ago, Khabib’s representative, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that the one from Dagestan rejected 100 million dollars for getting into a ring with Mayweather, as he had promised his mother that he would not fight anymore unless she gave her approval, something that the fighter has now confirmed.

“The temptation is always there”Nurmagomedov said when asked if he was tempted to accept a fight with Mayweather. “There were such negotiations that they were with Saudi Arabia. They wanted me to fight there. I don’t know, about 100 million, but I don’t think it was the exact amount. “