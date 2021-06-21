Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr. does not give weight to Anderson Silva and receives a fine

The ex-world champion of boxing at 160 pounds, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, fight against the well-known mixed martial artist, Anderson Silva, this Saturday June 19.

However, the son of the Mexican legend, Julio Csar Chvez, failed to give the necessary weight to get into the ring against the UFC legend, who gave the right weight.

‘El Jr’ did not comply with the agreed weigh-in for the fight, which was 182 pounds (82.55 kg), and will have to pay a fine of supposedly $ 100k dollars to Anderson Silva for arriving at the weigh-in two pounds overweight, 184.

Anderson Silva, 46-year-old Brazilian, step into a ring after almost 16 years, when he beat Julio Cesar de Jess by way of the knock-out in the second round in August 2005.

For its part, Julio Csar Chavez Jr, 35, comes from winning the Ecuadorian Jeyson Minda last November. This victory made Chavez once again show interest and passion in his sports career. “Be prepared to be victorious on June 19,” declared Chvez Jr.

This confrontation be part of a series of boxing performances to be part of one of the best boxers in the history of Mexico and three-time world champion, Julio Csar Chvez from Sonora, who fought against Hector Camacho Jr, son of Chvez’s late Puerto Rican rival, Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho.

-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

-Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr

-Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez 3 (one win each)

-Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina

The event be in the Jalisco Stadium, home of the soccer club, Atlas de Guadalajara. And the public weigh-in will be outside the Degollado Theater, in Guadalajara, located on Degollado Street and inaugurated in 1866.