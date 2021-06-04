Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr challenges Jake Paul: “I could fight him any day”

Julio Csar Chvez Jr wants to face Jake Paul. AP / Getty Images

The Jake Paul’s foray into boxing has raised the interest of several expellers to get on the ring before him and his brother Logan. Now a new challenger has come out and it is that Julio Csar Chvez Jr, He asserted that he could fight the YouTube star any day of the week.

By taking your training to a professional level, The late Vine’s star has made a name for himself in the boxing world and now faces Tyron Woodley. In the other side, Chvez Jr, has yet to measure himself in the ring against Anderson Silva this June 19, but that has not stopped him from being interested in joining the shows and facing Jake.

“Oh man, any day of the week (I fight Jake Paul). No problem. I would fight him every day of the week. I have no problem “, she said for the Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel podcast.

This may be the golden opportunity for Jake Paul, who expects rivals of any category willing to give a show, win a good bag and incidentally beat them. Chvez, realistically, does not have the age or physical condition of the American.

Jake, barely 24 years old and 1.85 meters, has uploaded content to social networks showing his physical preparation, something that the one born in Culiacn, does not do with the same intensity and dedication of Paul who has just started boxing.

In the same interview, Chvez Jr explained that he does not like the idea of ​​seeing ‘youtubers’ venture into the world of professional boxing; However, He does not dislike the money they project in his future fights. “I don’t like it, but I like that they bring more money to boxing, so it’s better for boxers. If they want to get in (the youtubers) they need to train hard “, explained the son of the multi world champion.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to talk about the confrontation between the brother of Jake, Logan Paul, against Floyd Mayweather this Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the Son of Legend, Paul’s chances are very slim as he believes that Floyd Mayweather is very agile against this type of rivals, who, being very tall, always look for a hit, which does not usually receive very often the member of the Money Team.