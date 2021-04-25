Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez: “Definitely Canelo lvarez will never be better than me”

Chvez doesn’t think Canelo will ever get over it. Getty Images

The great legend of Mexican boxing, Julio Csar Chvez was again questioned about whether Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez has surpassed him and the ‘Gran Campen Mexicano’ was blunt.

“Canelo is a great fighter who has earned what he has. He is definitely not going to be better than me because he already lost a fight and I arrived at 90 undefeated, “Chvez said in an interview with La Aficin.

Julio added that they cannot be compared for the different styles: “The styles are different. What he has he has earned and sometimes he receives unfair criticism from people, but the public is like that. “

“He would have been not only the best fighter in Mexico, but in the whole world, because that record who would have had it. Unfortunately when I reached 90 fights undefeated I felt that I had already achieved everything and I veered off the wrong path, “concluded the Mexican legend about his career.