Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez and Macho Camacho Jr came to shoves during conference

Julio Csar Chvez and Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr., jostling at Global Sports Streaming press conference

The spirits were heated to the limit this Saturday during the presentation of the exhibition fight Come in Julio Csar Chvez and Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr. since the referents of boxing reached the shoves and threats just a few days after going into the ring in the Jalisco Stadium.

With the combat between Julio Csar Chvez Jr. and the mixed martial arts star Anderson Silva as the main course, next Saturday will also take place one of the most popular fights, in which the ‘Macho’ seeks to take ‘revenge’ for the defeat of his father at the hands of ‘La Leyenda’, in the already distant 1992.

“You think it’s the same as before, the one who knocked out, the one who knocked out Macho Camacho and that is no longer possible, you are already old, It can no longer be the same as before it was in the strings. What he did, was past, that he already did, not now, “extern notably annoyed Hctor Camacho Jr.

For its part, Julius Caesar Chvez He recognized his physical limitations to best face this new challenge, but he did not minimize his experience.

“It’s a tough fight, because he’s younger than me, but the experience I have can make up for that, it’s going to be a very good display. I plan to take off the mask in the last round, it was going to be five rounds, but now it will be four because I’m old, I can’t take that long, “he said.