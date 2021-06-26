Boxing: Jorge ‘El Travieso’ will have a series about his life

The former Mexican boxer, Jorge “The Naughty” Arce, surprised with news for all his fans. And it is that in social networks, he revealed that he will have a meeting with a production company to carry out an audiovisual project about his life.

Although he commented that it would be a Series, he left the question for his followers, as there is also the possibility that his story could become a movie.

“Good afternoon my race, my wife and I are in Miami celebrating our wedding anniversary, tonight I have an appointment with a production house for my series, wish me luck tomorrow I’ll let you know how it went, give RT if you want to be, fav. Yes you want movie comment and share “. Wrote the famous Sinaloan boxer.

Jorge Arce was born in Los Mochis Sinaloa in 1979 and debuted in the ring in 1995 and ended his career in 2012.

Record of Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce:

WBO Light Flyweight World Champion WBC Light Flyweight World Champion WBC Interim Flyweight World Champion WBA Interim Super Flyweight World Champion WBO Super Flyweight World Champion WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion World Champion WBO Bantamweight Champion Fedecentro WBA Light Flyweight Champion NABO WBO Light Flyweight Champion WBC Junior World Light Flyweight Champion WBC Latin Bantamweight Champion IBF International Super Flyweight Champion