Boxing: JBalvin challenges Canelo Álvarez to a fight and responds: “With your eyes closed and I let you choose the hand with which I will hit you”

JBalvin challenges Canelo Álvarez to a fight and responds: “With my eyes closed and I let you choose”

After the controversy that Canelo Álvarez generated by posting a tweet after the fight of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, and that Jake threatened him, the Mexican boxer received a peculiar challenge from his friend and singer JBalvin.

Through Instagram, the Colombian singer said that after all that he complained on Twitter invited him to a fight.

“Since a lot of people are saying stupid things on Twitter, I invite Canelo to know give a couple of steps with me that with one hand I receive it “.

Canelo did not take long to answer the stories and without fear he told him that he would defeat him with his eyes closed.

“I just heard my little brother’s story and I just want to tell him with his eyes closed and with which hand he wants me to hit him. Delighted and honored. “

But like everything, it remained in a joke of JBalvin, who again posted a story in which he asserted that he would continue in music and not boxing.

“It was a joke. I didn’t think Canelo was going to answer me, not even with his eyes closed and I can’t choose the hand I can’t. I’m going to continue with the music. “