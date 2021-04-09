Boxing: Jamel Herring retains junior lightweight title with deadly knockout of Frampton, announcing retirement

Jamel Herring defeats Carl Frampton and he announces his retirement. TopRank

Jamel Harring made his third defense of the weight title WBO junior lightweight by knocking out in the sixth round Carl Frampton, who surprised by announcing his retirement.

The mission of Frampton was to become the first Irishman to win three titles in different divisions, but was stopped by Herring who was dominant in the six rounds sending him to the canvas twice.

It was in the sixth episode that Herring turned off the lights for Frampton, who received a brutal left-handed uppercut that sent him to the ground, even though he got up, his team threw in the towel at 1:40 of the round.

This @JamelHerring uppercut that was ultimately the beginning of the end of the fight tho … #HerringFrampton | ESPN + | # AndStillpic.twitter.com / 2a323EcraU ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 3, 2021

“I am deeply upset. I said before the fight to retire if I lose this fight and that is exactly what I will do. … I want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing has been good for me. It has been bad for me too. The last few years have been the best of my career, “Frampton said.

For his part, Harring said he was ready to continue searching for more titles and He asserted to look for Scar Valdez.

“I want to get another title. I know Scar Valdez has expressed interest in uniting. Most people know that I have plans to climb [de peso], but if that fight is available, let’s do it. “