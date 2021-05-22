Boxing: “Jake Paul will beat up Conor McGregor and his entire team”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach believes that Jake Paul will finish off Conor McGregor. Getty Images

Jake Paul is coming off a win against Ben Askren in a rare event in boxing and although many have criticized them for getting into the sport, the boxing coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz, claims to like the YouTuber’s style.

In an interview for TMZ, the coach spoke about the rivalry he has Jake with Conor McGregor and did not hesitate to mention that the YouTuber will emerge victorious without any problem from the fight.

“When I spoke about Conor’s wife, [Paul] said [McGregor] He talked about Khabib’s wife. I like Jake Paul. I think I’ll beat up Conor, Conor’s teammates, all these guys. “

Ali remarked that he also likes how risky it has been Logan Paul and more for all the fame they’ve gotten in the last year.

“I like your brother too. Logan Paul, I like these kids, they make something out of nothing. Even Mike Tyson likes these kids. Mike is my friend. “

The lawsuit between Jake and Conor grew in 2020 when the young fighter attacked Conor. and his wife in networks and tried to challenge him on several occasions receiving a negative response from the Irishman, who remains focused on the UFC.