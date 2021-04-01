Boxing: Jake Paul will ask for the fight against Dustin Poirier if he defeats Conor McGregor again

Jake Paul waits for the winner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Getty images

Jake paul he continues with his press conferences leading up to his April 17 fight against Ben Askren. Last week he had a confrontation of questions with his rival where they almost came to blows as they exchanged several shoves. And days later, Paul spoke with ESPN where he assured that he is still looking to get into the ring against Conor McGregor.

“He’s clearly angry. He turns around, he’s going to put his hand to my face, BOOM, he pulls the counter straight to the body. He’s lucky I didn’t knock him out. I stopped to knock him out “; He stated regarding the confrontation he had against Askren.

Regarding a possible battle against ‘The Notorious’, The social media celebrity claimed that she still has in mind to face him. Although I reiterate that everything will depend on the result of the trilogue against Dustin Poirier on July 10 in UFC 264.

“I just think McGregor has that name to be great at in this sport for a while. But if he loses to Poirier again, be like, ‘Hey, let me fight Poirier.’ Why not? You have to win at your own sport first and then maybe we can find out something. I am the fight for money that Conor is looking for right now, no matter how crazy it sounds “, said the youtuber and boxer.

Jake has been looking for lawsuits with MMA stars, such as McGregor or Nate Diaz, this after knocking out Nate Robinson, a former NBA star. Paul dreams that the victory against Ben Askren will give him greater credibility in the world of boxing and MMA.