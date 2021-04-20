Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor, getting closer to being realized

Jake Paul says his fight against Conor McGregor would be closer to becoming official.

The Jake Paul win over Ben Askren has left the possibility for the young YouTuber to open the deck of options of rivals to face to continue his career in boxing, but before thinking about other names it was clear that he wants Conor McGregor.

At the end of their fight on Saturday, Jake spoke to MMA Junkie and stated that his match against the Former UFC champion may come true sooner than expected.

“There are a lot of people. But honestly, when it comes to signing the contract, these guys crouch down. The fight against McGregor became more realistic, as I have been saying. I just want to make big fights. I’m just going to make big fights. However, I want to challenge myself at the same time. “

Jake mentioned that even though he has other rivals just level up and keep selling PPVs in boxing.

“Then we’ll see what the next big challenge is. I don’t want to accept nonsense. I want to challenge myself and I want to make 3-4 million pay-per-view purchases. So who will bring those numbers? “

For now you should wait even after the summer, as The Notorious will make its second appearance of the year. when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.