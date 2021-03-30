Boxing: Jake Paul tries to intimidate Ben Askren and his wife

Paul burst into the room where Ben and his wife were waiting

Jake Paul and Ben Askren prepare for their fight on April 17 in which they will star on the Triller undercard from Atlanta. And since now, Paul has started to warm the spirits between the two contenders.

Jake arrived with his entourage to the room where Askren and his wife waited before the fight press conference. Later, He entered and threw an object at them and then made fun of what he published on social networks.

After the assault, Askren said: “That’s definitely about the 6-person bubble!”

During the press conference, the spirits continued to red hot where they insulted and made fun of each other. After making each other words they got into a small fight that ended quickly.

Paul and Askren will meet on April 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.