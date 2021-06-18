Boxing: Jake Paul supports Logan Paul after fight with Floyd Mayweather: “You did better than Conor McGregor”

Jake Paul defends Logan Paul from criticism. .

The much-criticized exhibition fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather still giving what to talk about and is that now, YouTuber, Jake Paul defendedi the actions of his brother asserting that he fights better than Conor McGregor.

On the Impaulsive ‘podcast, Jake spoke about performance and asserted that despite the comparisons to the UFC fighter,Logan did better.

“Either way, you did better than Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather “, Jake said.

Fuck those damn statistics. Who’s counting that is a fucking idiot ”

The Maverick highlighted that in his fight statistics and Conor, he managed to land more punches to Money than the Irishman did in 2017.

“And bro, this Conor conversation is fun too … Dround, but I think he landed more punches … or landed more punches than Conor, o Floyd hit Conor more than me. One of them.”

Jake scoffed at fans and experts who supported Logan’s poor performance. with statistics and highlighted that whoever tells that is an idiot.

“I saw a lot of people posting the stats. Like the side-to-side hitting stats … TThey made it seem like you didn’t do as well as people thought truth? But, in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson fight, When I posted the stats side by side, the stats said he hit me like eight And I only hit it like four times Brother, fuck those damn statistics. Whoever is telling that is a fucking idiot. “

Logan Paul endured all eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather, Although there was no winner, the public asserted that the former champion forgave him the knockout.