Boxing: Jake Paul returns to the ring to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul facing Tyron Woodley. AP / Getty Images

The Jake Paul’s foray into boxing it seems not to end, and now He has already agreed to his fourth fight as a professional in which he will face the former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley.

Jake is coming off a knockout win over Ben Askren at the event promoted by Triller Fight Club and after having signed a contract with Showtime Boxing, which promotes Floyd Mayweather, came to terms with Woodley, as reported by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

The UFC fighter hasn’t had his best moment in recent months, carrying four consecutive defeats, having his last in the month of March when Vicente Luque subdued him in the first round.

At 39, ‘The Chosen One’ had a UFC record of 19-7-1, with seven victories via knockout and five via submission, in addition to having four welterweight title defenders.

But his retirement from Dana White’s company was not as expected, leaving with four losses after losing the title to Kamaru Isman at UFC 235, then fell before Burns by decision and was knocked out by Covington in September. His last fight was in UFC 260, where Luque did not submit in the first round.

According to information from The Athletic, it is expected that on Friday there will be a face to face in Miami to announce the fight, one day before his brother Logan Paul faces off at Hard Rock Stadium against Floydmayweather, event from which Jake is banned.