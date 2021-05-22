Boxing: Jake Paul is offered the fight for the IBF title on the condition that if he loses he withdraws from boxing

They offer Jake Paul the fight for the IBF title on the condition that if he loses he withdraws from the

Jake paul he keeps looking for a rival for his next fight after the victory what did you get before Ben Askren in a show match and, although he has sought out UFC fighters like Kamaru Usman or Tyson Fury each one has been dropped, as they do not consider him a boxer.

But it seems that this search is over and it is that The Problem Child I received a proposal for a fight for him IBF cruiser scepter held by Mairis Briedis, with the only condition that if he loses he will retire from boxing.

The message came from Kalle Sauerland, who directs Wasserman Boxing, who uploaded a video on social networks in which he is seen in a luxurious car doing his proposal to Jake, ending with ‘do you accept?’

“Hey Jake. Happy to arrange for you to get a shot at the Mairis Briedis belts, the only condition that if you lose you have to quit boxing … okay? “.

So far Jake hasn’t given an answer, but the YouTuber is expected to continue searching. from other fights like the ones he’s had lately.