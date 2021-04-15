Boxing: Jake Paul insists on McGregor fight: “We are closer than people think”

Jake Paul wants a boxing match against Conor McGregor and challenges him publicly. Getty images

Jake paul He faces this Saturday against Ben Askren in a boxing match. The YouTube celebrity held a press conference prior to the fight on Thursday, where he again referred to a eventual duel against Conor McGreegor.

At one point in front of the media, he argued that the possibilities of making the brawl are real and established that it could be developed in a period of no more than two years. In the meantime ‘The Problem Child’ hopes to continue to have a solid career.

“I think we’re both on our way to each other. He wants a fight with Manny Pacquiao; but I think that fighting me would not only be his fight for money, but technically it would be the easiest challenge. We’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks, maybe in the next 24 months. ” he pointed out to the press.

Even if ‘The Notorious’ has never publicly expressed The desire to get in the ring in front of Jake, Logan’s brother has not lost faith and even said that he hopes that McGregor can take the trilogy against Poirier: “He’s a top-notch celebrity, and there are very few fighters who are top celebrities. I hope I can beat Dustin. ”

Regarding your lawsuit against Askren, Paul asserts that he seeks to prove that he has wood as a boxer. However, he revealed that part of his motivation lies in his desire to silence detractors.

“I am going to prove that millions and millions and millions of people are wrong and have made me better. I’m excited for Dana White to lose a million dollars “; sentenced.