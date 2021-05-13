Boxing: Jake Paul: “I’m a better athlete than McGregor and after I beat him I fight Khabib”

Conor McGregor has shown no interest in fights against Jake Paul. Reuters

Jake Paul is still looking for his next rival to prepare for an eventual fight against Conor McGregor. And while the Irishman hasn’t shown much interest, the YouTube celebrity assures that the duel is inevitable and also was in charge of giving a series of reasons for which he beat ‘The Notorious’.

In an interview for ‘The Sun’, Logan’s brother assured that he has greater qualities than McGregor and He even stated that a confrontation with the MMA star would serve to raise his level in the ring: “First of all, I’m a better athlete than McGregor”; alleg.

“I never played football, I never played lacrosse, He never wrestled, he was never an All-State football player. I’m taller by four inches or so and weigh about 60 pounds, 50 pounds heavier without a weight cut. I have knockout power and he also underestimates me, “he added.

‘The Problem Child’ He also asserted that a confrontation with Khabib Nurmagomedov is in his plans, as long as he fulfills his wish to beat Conor: “I’m going to be fighting every day to beat this guy (McGregor). Not only will I fight him for the pay-per-view, I’ll do it to level up. Maybe after beating McGregor, I will fight Khabib. This is not a trick”.

After a successful brawl with Ben Askren, Paul has been hunting a higher level rival; however after the Mayweather confrontation; It seems that in the near future the duel with Floyd could happen. Meanwhile the cruiserweight fighter, He hopes to have a fight with another MMA expert this year.

-Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: When is the fight?

-Mayweather responds to Canelo

-Mayweather ‘demands’ his fiancee to move to concentrate

-Usman and his final warning to Jake Paul