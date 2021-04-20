Boxing: Jake Paul: “I look like an elite fighter, not a fucking amateur”

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor after the fight against Ben Askren. Getty Images

Jake paul take the ring once again on Saturday against the UFC expeller Ben askren, in what aims to be a greater challenge than the fight against the former NBA Nate robinson and that the YouTuber hopes that he will validate him within the sport.

“There is a big difference between where I am and where the general public believes. Losing is not an option, literally. It is not something that crosses my mind. It will not happen. I’ve worked a lot and that’s why I’m confident in my ability to come out ahead, “Paul said on Boxing Scene.“I look like an elite fighter now. A highly motivated and hungry young prospect. I think people see me as a fucking amateur.

Criticism is something that motivates Paul, since he knows that everyone wants to see him fall. “I use everything as gasoline to work harder every day. I know that for this fight and the last, y’all wanna see jake paul lose. That’s why I work so hard every day and I’m surrounded by the best team and I take it seriously, because this fight is everything. ”

Jake Paul also has a bigger challenge in mind after the Askren fight and it’s Conor McGregor, who continues to be one of the biggest names active in the UFC.

“I think we are both on each other’s path. You know he wants to fight another boxer. He wants to fight Pacquiao and he’ll be fried. He just wants his losses. I think if he fights me it will not only be for the money, but to take a simpler challenge.. I think a fight against Jake Paul would be easier than against Pacquiao, but just as big, and it would be closer. I think it can make it through the next 24 months. “