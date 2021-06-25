Boxing: Jake Paul and his latest dream: “I could fight Canelo Alvarez for the WBC title”

Jake Paul wants to face Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for a world title.

Jake paul has had a media foray in the world of boxing. The youtuber has started looking for higher level fighters to put aside speculation about his talent. But now, Paul would have a new goal in mind to prove it And it is that he recently confessed that he would eventually seek a title shot.

During an interview for TMZ, ‘Problem Child’ expressed his intentions to seek a lawsuit against the best pound for pound of today, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. Although he admitted that the duel would take several years to be finalized.

“Everything is possible. I think he could be fighting Canelo for the WBC belt. The sky is the limit, it’s about how seriously I’ll take it, “he commented after being questioned about his aspirations.

The Mexican, on the other hand, he is at the best moment as a professional. And as he seeks to establish himself as a unified champion at 168 pounds, he has given great demonstrations, the last one in front of Billy Joe Saunders.

However, Paul acknowledges that to earn recognition he must demonstrate a higher level in the ring: “I have to take it more seriously than 99 percent of professional boxers. I want to gain respect as a legitimate boxer”; detailed.

On the other hand, Álvarez would not be interested in dueling. Over the past few months, they have had heated exchanges on social media, so their relationship is not the best. Even the Guadalajara and the social media personality fight in different divisions.