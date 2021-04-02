Boxing: Jake Paul and Ben Askren have their first face: Insults, a punch to the face and even death threats

Ben Askren attacks Jake Paul at their fight press conference. Getty Images

The fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren start to heat up. This Friday they met face to face at the press conference of Triller Fight Club, where everything got out of control with insults, beatings and even a death threat.

At an event hosted by Snoop Dogg, Paul tried his best to despair Askren, repeating his defeat to Jorge Masvidal on several occasions in 2019 and threatening to end his career.

Askren was not intimidated and asserted that 2021 be a ‘fun year to beat up the whole Paul family’, But everything changed tune when the ex-MMA said to kill him.

“I’m going to have fun with this, that’s what I came for. Jake thinks he’s a high-level fighter, I think he’s pretty delusional, I guess we’ll find out. If you and I met in an alley in Las Vegas, he would commit murder. “

That made Paul mad who got up and challenged him to try, to Askren he just replied that he will do it right now.

It was in the faceoff that everything got out of control, since both fighters were going to be separated by an acrylic bar, but the insults made them not respect the coronavirus protocols, and As Paul continued talking, Askren let his hand go to his face causing Paul to push him, but the fight went no further.

The fight is part of the event of the April 17 and be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.