Boxing: Jaime Munguia insists on the fight against Golovkin: “He is no longer the same, but I have great respect for him”

Jaime Munguia changes his rival for April 24. DAZN

The preparation of the Tijuana native Jaime Munguia does not stop despite the change of rival for his fight on April 24 and is that Maciej Sulecki suffered an injury and it will be D’Mitrius Ballard who he has to face.

Munguia spoke this Thursday and was clear in pointing out that he maintains the illusion of fighting Gennady Golovkin: “Fortunately or unfortunately, the fight with Golovkin has not happened. I’m not really desperate for that fight. Obviously, if it ever happens, it would be my honor. face the “.

“He is no longer the same, but I have great respect for him. He’s a great fighter and, as I’ve always said, we have to be very careful when we fight him. “ He pointed to the Baja California.