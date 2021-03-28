Boxing: Immortal Canelo! Saúl Álvarez sets his footprints in Hollywood

Canelo makes Hollywood history.

Pure history. The Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez lived an emotional moment this Saturday morning when he recorded his footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Canelo attended the event, where he captured his handprints, leaving a mark that will be immortalized in the mythical walk, where will share with great stars of the cinema and music.

The @Canelo poses at the ceremony where he put his footprints at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/60iWUxfcwd ? Box Azteca (@ BoxAzteca7) March 20, 2021

Barely This Friday it was confirmed that the unification fight between Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will take place on May 8 at AT&T Stadium from Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

What’s more, Canelo’s fight will mark the return of the great crowds to sports venues since the coronavirus pandemic hit the planet and is that 70 thousand tickets will go on sale.