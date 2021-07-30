Boxing | “Homeland and life, no! Homeland or death, we will win!” La Cruz provocative after winning Reyes Pla – Boxing video

Boxing

Boxing | “Homeland and life, no! Homeland or death, we will win!” La Cruz provokes after winning Reyes Pla

Cuban boxer Julio la Cruz vindicated the motto of Castroism by defeating the also Cuban, although nationalized Spanish, Enmanuel Reyes Pla. His victory was controversial on points and La Cruz celebrated it by shouting “Homeland and life, no! Homeland or death, we will win!” Clearly political proclamations that made the fight more than a boxing match, as Pla complained after the controversial defeat.

