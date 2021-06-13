Boxing: Henry Cejudo challenges Ryan Garcia again: “I want to fight the princess, it won’t last two rounds”

Ryan Garca receives challenge from Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is still waiting for the next step in his career, after he retired from the UFC in May 2020. His sights are set on the former champion Ryan Garcia who again challenged.

In an interview on the YouTube program Helen Yee Sports, Triple C asserted that his rival Ryan would be preferred as he hopes to beat him easily.

“I would love to fight the other King Princess Ryan Garca. You know why, because I’m not sure I can last two rounds with the ‘Triple C’ king. “

Cejudo revealed that his teams have had conversations, in addition to mocking the absence of The King before Javier Fortuna.

“I’m not even sure if he shows up for the fight, but our managers have been talking. So that’s a fight that’s been burning for a minute, but if you sign that dotted line, Ryan Garcia. You will bend the knee to king ‘Triple C’. “

Both fighters have challenged each other since last year and even Canelo lvarez, with whom Ryan trains, He warned the former UFC player how strong the boxer is prior to his interview with Mike Tyson.