Apr 3 (.) – The British heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Anthony Joshua and Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev, originally scheduled for June 20, has been postponed, promoters of the match said on Friday.

Joshua’s defense of his IBF, WBA, WBO and OIB titles would take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic has halted world sport and there are no scheduled events in the UK.

“A new date for the event is currently being worked on,” the Matchroom Boxing firm said in a statement. “We will announce the news in due course and continue to study the possibility of organizing this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.”

(Report by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)